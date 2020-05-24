Deputy shoots knife-wielding man at outdoor church service in Waxhaw

A disturbance at a church in Union County led to a man being shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Baptist Church near 4000 Newton Road.

Officers responded to calls around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday to a man at a residence across the street from an outdoor church service that was taking place. The man was armed with a knife and was disrupting the service and yelling.

Deputies tasered the man unsuccessfully and the man engaged officers by fighting, during which one of the deputies fired rounds from his gun striking the man. The man was transported to Atrium Main to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Two deputies were injured during the incident and are being treated.

This is an active investigation and a developing story. We will have more on this as it comes into the newsroom.

VIDEOS FROM FOX 46: