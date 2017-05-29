Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Waxhaw
Local food pantries, overwhelmed with demand, in need of monetary donations
A mother’s dream, realized
Video
Waxhaw mother a ‘blubbering mess’ as track members finish last lap with student who has Down syndrome
Video
Waxhaw HOA says ‘Christmas Vacation’ decorations need to go
Video
4th suspect charged in 2016 Waxhaw teacher murder
More Waxhaw Headlines
3 charged in connection to 2016 murder of Waxhaw teacher
Video
Another case of drivers blowing past stopped school buses in Union County
Union County teen accused of injuring 13-year-old in random stabbing released
Video
14-year-old boy says man tried to abduct him in Waxhaw neighborhood
Video
Father records pick-up truck nearly slamming into school bus packed with kids
Video
PTSD service dog ‘Rhum’ missing in Waxhaw, family says
Small Business Wednesday: Float Carolina
Video
Former Volunteer Firefighter hit and killed by car
Video
Father cautious after video captures bear in his driveway
Video
Father cautious after video captures bear in his driveway
Video