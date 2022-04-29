UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newly released surveillance video shows the moments before Union County deputies fatally shoot a 30-year-old father who they say hit three deputy vehicles at a local gas station while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

The violent encounter happened Tuesday, March 15, at the Sunny Food Mart on Walkup Avenue in Monroe.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle parked in the gas station parking lot. As deputies turned on their lights, they said the driver tried to flee the scene by using his vehicle to strike at least three UCSO vehicles.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

In the surveillance footage, you can see multiple UCSO vehicles trying to ‘box’ the suspect vehicle in. The suspect vehicle is observed backing up from their parking spot, making a quick right, before possibly colliding with another vehicle from the right, and then quickly backing up again colliding with a truck belonging to the Union County Sheriff’s Office before both vehicles go off-screen.

UCSO said as the suspect vehicle was trying to drive away from the gas station, a deputy fired his gun and struck the driver. The man, identified by his family as Malcolm Staton, 30, was taken to the hospital for treatment where he later died.

According to Staton’s family, he was shot and killed with his girlfriend and children inside the vehicle. Staton’s mother and the mothers of five of his children addressed the media on Friday.

According to Staton’s family, they said the surveillance video captured at the gas station shows that he never posed a risk to Union County deputies and said they shot him in the head as he drove away with his girlfriend and two of their children in the car.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, however, Attorney Shean Williams said that The Cochran Firm is also conducting its own investigation into this deadly incident.

Williams has previously handled numerous high-profile shootings involving law enforcement. He contends that it was, “incredibly reckless of deputies to shoot into Staton’s vehicle with innocent children and his girlfriend present.”

The deputies involved in this incident were placed on administrative leave, the sheriff’s office said.