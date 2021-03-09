Union Co. seeks public feedback on redesigning 5 critical intersections

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders in Union County will hold multiple public forums to debate whether or not six intersections in the area are in need of improvements.

The first meeting will take place virtually beginning next week and those interested can join the meetings here.

The intersections are considered to be the most dangerous in the area and officials are asking the public for input.

The Union County Government says they will utilize resources from County, municipal, and NCDOT for the project.

In 2015, the county began assessing high priority intersections, a list that was updated in 2019. The redesigns are expected to be completed by mid-2021.

The content of each meeting will discuss a different intersection. Here is the schedule:

1. NC 75 at Potter Road, Tuesday, March 23, 5:30 pm

2. Bonds Grove Church Road at Waxhaw-Marvin Road, Thursday, March 25, 6 pm

3. US 601 at Brief Road, Wednesday, March 24, 5:30 pm

4. Poplin Road at Unionville-Indian Trail Road, Monday, March 29, 5:30 pm

5. NC 200 at Plyer Mill Road, Tuesday, March 16, 5:30 pm