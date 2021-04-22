Union County using lessons learned from Hurricane Florence to expand swift water rescue team

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency managers across the Carolinas are continuing to prepare for hurricane and severe weather season. This year Union County has a new swift water rescue team with the ability to assist statewide.



The Monroe Fire Department has always had its own swift water rescue team, but some additional training, equipment and members have allowed the team to qualify to help during statewide weather disasters.

The swift water rescue team has learned from experiences in the past, which are now being used to prepare for future weather events.

“Florence was the worst flooding ever in our history and we had multiple roads flooded,” said Monroe Fire Chief, Ron Fowler, who is also a 37-year veteran of the fire department.

More than 180 roads were closed in Union County during Hurricane Florence, dozens of others were washed away and two people were killed, including a one-year-old boy.

“That was a big eye-opener for us that we needed to step up our game and get a little bit better,” said Captain Nick Steffler from the Monroe Fire Department.

Dozens of rescues were made across the county during the multi-day event.

“We had to expand with out of state resources to assist us,” Captain Steffler said.

The Monroe Fire Department is one of the teams that can respond to flooding statewide. They’ve doubled the size of the existing swift water rescue team by adding more boats, rafts, wet suits and other life-saving equipment.

Union County Emergency Management helped cover some of the costs.

“Having this team helps supplement those rescues. You can get a lot of simultaneous rescues that happen in different parts of the county,” said Emergency Management Director, Andrew Ansley.

Members have also been added to the rescue team following intense training and certification in the North Carolina mountains.

“I am extremely proud of these firefighters who have gone and taken this training. I feel like they are very well prepared,” said Chief Fowler.

Of the 33 counties in the western part of North Carolina, Monroe is only the 11th swift water rescue team that can now deploy to any part of the state.

In the event the swift water rescue team is called into action within the state, the Union County Emergency Management Office will assist them in setting up base camps and bringing needed supplies to become sustainable in rural settings.