Union County public schools stick with Plan B

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – The Union County Public School Board of Education is keeping the school year under “Plan B.”

During Tuesday night’s board meeting, Chairperson Melissa Merrell explained why it was such a tough decision to keep the school year under the current plan, “I will tell you that we are a rural county, and we do not have connectivity for many of our employees and students in some parts of our county. We learn that on ice and snow days.”

Other board members such as Gary Sider, questioned current statistics of COVID cases in the county.

Several teachers also voiced their opinion, just one day after protesting the Plan B option.

One teacher told board members being in the classroom is a risk and they’re playing “Russian roulette” with their lives.

Another teacher, let out a loud cry when the meeting adjourned. Earlier in the meeting she told members, “COVID is a bullet we can see coming,” and said she would take a bullet for any of her students.

Although the board agreed to stay in the “B” phase, many still had questions about how to deal with a student or teacher testing positive. An official reporting to the board explained the state doesn’t require students or teachers to show proof they’ve tested negative to get back in the school house. To see a full outline of how the school year will operate under Plan B, click here.