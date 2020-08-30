Deadly pool party shooting at Airbnb rental in Union County

One person is dead following a shooting at an Airbnb rental property that was hosting a pool party in Union County, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 2 a.m. regarding gunshots near 15900 Idlewild Road near Hemby Bridge.

A yet-to-be-identified man who had been shot was transported by a private vehicle to Novant Matthews where he was pronounced dead.

Another gunshot wound victim was also taken to Atrium Main where he is being treated for his injuries, which officials say are unknown at this time.

Officials say a large group of people were attending a party that was being held at an Airbnb. The property was being rented for two days and the shooting occurred on the private road leading to the main building.

CSI, and SBI were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

There are no suspects at this time and Union County Sheriff’s Office says this does not appear to be a random act.

This remains an active investigation and detectives were still sorting through information.

