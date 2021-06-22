Union County man who said he fell at grocery store charged with insurance fraud

UNION COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Union County man was arrested on insurance fraud charges for falsely claiming he was unaware of a spill at a local grocery store before a fall, the North Carolina Department of Insurance announced on Tuesday.

Agents began investigating Monroe resident Louis Gurganus Jr., 43, in March and soon learned he falsely told a claims management service that he was unaware of a liquid spill on the floor of a local grocer before he slipped and fell, according to the report.

Gurganus was arrested last week and has been charged with insurance fraud, a felony.

“It’s estimated that property and casualty insurance fraud costs insurance customers $120 billion a year in increased premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “The Department of Insurance has reinforced its criminal investigations procedures and personnel in an effort to make more arrests to keep fraud from driving up insurance costs.”