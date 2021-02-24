Union County Library uses grant to help 40 small businesses impacted by pandemic

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Public Library is thinking outside the box to help small business owners who are facing hard times during the pandemic.



The library was awarded a $1,000 grant from Google. The money can be spent however library leaders think is best, but it has to incorporate help for small businesses. Library staff got creative by coming up with a new program that will aid 40 small businesses across Union County.



Small businesses in small towns have had a hard time adapting to a new business model since the pandemic started one year ago.

“I was freaking out. I closed for a day and then I realized that wasn’t going to work,” said Beth Tourtellot, who owns Peddlers Paradise in Downtown Monroe.

Tourtellot has 60 vendors selling items inside her store. Closing for a short time could have put her out of business, so she got creative.

“One of my vendors that sewed, she came and set up her sewing machine out front and sewed about 1,200 or 1,500 masks in about four to five weeks and we would just take preorders over the phone,” said Tourtellot.

The technique helped her and her vendors get by, but there was still a loss of foot traffic.



Luckily, the staff at the Union County Public Library are also a creative bunch. They applied and were awarded a $1,000 grant from the Grow with Google campaign.



Library staff came up with an idea they hope will get customers to explore small businesses.

“They were very excited that we were offering something to them that would ultimately help them and it was free. There was no strings attached, they didn’t have to pay anything,” said Director of the Union County Public Library, Nina Chaffin

40 businesses in the county agreed to take part in the small business passport. Shoppers get their “passport” stamped at different businesses and enter a completed passport for a prize at the end of the month.

It’s a rewarding idea, business owners are thankful for.

“We are all family. We all work together to help each other,” said Tourtellot.



The passport program starts on March 1 and will run through March 22. Those interested in downloading and printing a passport can visit any four of the Union County Public Library branches, or you can click here.



As part of the grant from Google, the library also took part in a webinar on February 23 where small business owners learned best practices for promoting their business or selling items online.