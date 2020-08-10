Union County home destroyed by early morning blaze

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An early morning fire that started in a space above a garage in a home was put out Monday morning in Union County, emergency crews said.

Multiple fire stations from Bakers, Mineral Springs, and Wesley Chapel responded to the home fire at 311 S. Rocky River Road around 3 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire and heard smoke detectors go off, and were able to escape the home safely.

An initial investigation showed the fire appearing to be accidental and resulting from an electrical issue in a well between the kitchen and garage.

