Union Co. elementary school shifts to remote after 4 students test positive for COVID-19

MONROE, NC (FOX 46) — Stallings Elementary School in Union County will move to full remote learning after four students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Union County Public Schools released a statement on Tuesday.

“In consultation with Union County Public Health, a decision has been made to close the school for students and staff Jan. 20 – Feb. 2. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely (Plan C) until the school reopens on Wednesday, Feb. 3.”

Officials said contact tracing continues and that multiple other students and faculty may have been exposed as well.

The building will be sanitized and disinfected while it is closed.