Union County charter school reverses course on K-12 mask mandate

MONROE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A charter school in Union County is doing a reversal on its optional mask policy for the upcoming school year.

On Monday Union Academy Charter School is requiring all students and staff to wear a mask for grades K-12. The decision will be revisited in September.

The school has so far confirmed 14 active COVID-19 cases and 150 students and staff that have been quarantined due to possible exposure.

Last week North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper strongly encouraged all schools grades K-12 to implement a mask mandate. Union County Public Schools has already announced an optional mask policy as have Gaston and Iredell-Statesville’s school districts.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools is going in a different direction and will make a mask mandatory for the entire school year. CMS says they will revisit the policy on a quarterly basis.