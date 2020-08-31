Union Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates Airbnb deadly shooting

Union County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting where a man was killed at an Airbnb party and another man seriously injured.

It happened on Idlewild Road near Hemby Bridge in Indian Trail. Investigators say over 200 people were attending the party when an altercation between two groups led to the shooting.

Neighbors are on edge because they say children live near the property and play outside often. One man says a bullet pierced through his father-in-law’s window and he wants the parties at the rental home to stop.

“We heard about 15 to 20 rounds get fired off into the air. It scared the both of us. We ran and got our kids and locked everybody down in the basement and just tried to stay and wait until all the police came to make sure everything was safe before coming back out,” said the neighbor who did not disclose his name for privacy reasons.

For two nights, Friday and Saturday, there were about 200 people at the home for a birthday/pool celebration when investigators say they received the 9-1-1 call.

“Two individuals suffered gunshot wounds, one was transported by private vehicle to Novant Matthews. That individual is deceased. The second individual was transported by ambulance to Atrium Main. That individual has serious injuries,” said Tony Underwood, Union County Sheriff’s PIO.

Just before the shooting, deputies say they responded to the home a few times for noise complaints.

“Sadness, you know? For something that was supposed to be just a party for people to have fun and for some simple altercation that was probably over nothing. For people to just go shooting somebody. There’s no care for life. It’s not a place I want my kids to be in,” said the anonymous neighbor.

Airbnb is cracking down on its party policy due to COVID19. Just this month, the company said only 16 people could occupy a home at once for a party.

“Obviously one person can rent the house and they don’t do any checks as far as how many people come. It’s not been one time where I’ve seen less than 16 people,” said the anonymous neighbor.

Investigators aren’t releasing the names of the two men shot until all family is notified. Fox 46 did reach out to Air BnB for a statement on the shooting. “We are horrified by the reported incident and have suspended the listing and booking guest as we urgently investigate. Airbnb bans parties in our listings, and we stand ready to support The Union County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation into this senseless violence.”

