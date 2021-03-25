Union Co. school board member asks if ‘aggrieved individuals’ will present diversity report

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A Union County school board member is apologizing after making comments about a diversity report that angered the NAACP, and the committee tasked with making recommendations.

“It was another slap in the face,” said Kimberly Morrison-Hansley, a member of the Union County NAACP and the Citizens Advisory Committee on Diversity, a 32-member group made up of faith members, employees, and students.

She took issue with comments made by board member Rev. Jimmy Bention Sr. in which he asked if the report would be presented by “aggrieved individuals.”

“Are they going to bring aggrieved individuals to this presentation because the way [the report] reads it’s as if there are failures on team UCPS,” said Bention. “There’s no need to shake up a system that is run well for perceived aggrievements. So bring proof. I’m letting you know now bring proof.”

A copy of the report was given to the school board early to prepare for the next board meeting where it will be formally introduced.

“How dare you plant the seed of negativity in this process. Why?,” she asked, noting several other committee members are also upset. “This committee was put in place by the Board of Education. This was their idea.”

“No slap in the face,” Bention responded, saying he did not mean for his comments to offend anyone or be taken personally.

“I certainly apologize for them feeling that way because that was not my intention,” he said. “But I stand by what I said.”

Bention says he wants to see specific examples of problems so the district can correct them.

“If there are cases where those things exist,” he said, “you will have no greater advocate to fix it.”

Students in the district have reported facing discrimination, Morrison-Hansley said. That is one reason why the committee was put together.

Among the group’s findings:

The experiences of students of color have not been positive with teachers and peers.

Diversity and inclusion have not been priorities for the district.

The group made several recommendations including:

Changing curriculums that present other cultures and religions as negative.

Hiring a senior level diversity officer to focus on inclusion.

Supporting students who feel discriminated against.

More conversations with students.

This comes two weeks after FOX 46 first told you about a controversial Civil War assignment at Waxhaw Elementary that had students writing “#SlaveryForever” as “tweets” from the perspective of a Confederate soldier.

“Racism and discrimination are very prevalent,” said Morrison-Hansley.

After FOX 46’s report aired, she says she spoke with the superintendent about implementing “new initiatives.” She did not elaborate on what that might include.

The committee will present its full findings and recommendations to the school board on April 13.