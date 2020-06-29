Union Co. public school board member resigns after racist social posts surface

Union County
Posted: / Updated:

A Union County board member has resigned following a series of racist social posts that surfaced last Thursday, board members said on Monday.

Monroe resident Travis Kiker submitted his letter of resignation to the board citing a ‘heavy heart’. He was elected in 2018. The posts were made on his personal account on Facebook.

RELATED: Union County Public School board member facing heat for insensitive social post

Board member chair Melissa Merrell said a similar situation occurred when a social media post was made by a different colleague in 2017 but that board member did not step down.

“Our staff is held to a higher standard,” Merrell said during a Monday news conference when discussing the county’s code of ethics. Merrell says the insensitive posts will be released at a later time.

Kiker attended Wingate University and his term was set to expire in 2022. His bio states he has three children with a fourth expected and served on multiple committees including transportation, curriculum, and strategic planning.

The board says it will launch a new citizens diversity board to help address issues in the future.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral