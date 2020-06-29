Union Co. public school board member resigns after racist social posts surface

A Union County board member has resigned following a series of racist social posts that surfaced last Thursday, board members said on Monday.

Monroe resident Travis Kiker submitted his letter of resignation to the board citing a ‘heavy heart’. He was elected in 2018. The posts were made on his personal account on Facebook.

Board member chair Melissa Merrell said a similar situation occurred when a social media post was made by a different colleague in 2017 but that board member did not step down.

“Our staff is held to a higher standard,” Merrell said during a Monday news conference when discussing the county’s code of ethics. Merrell says the insensitive posts will be released at a later time.

Kiker attended Wingate University and his term was set to expire in 2022. His bio states he has three children with a fourth expected and served on multiple committees including transportation, curriculum, and strategic planning.

The board says it will launch a new citizens diversity board to help address issues in the future.

