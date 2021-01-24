Union Co. elementary school goes virtual after 5 kids test positive with COVID-19

MONROE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An elementary school in Union County has decided to shift to full remote learning after five students tested positive with the coronavirus, the district announced on Sunday.

Weddington Elementary will move to Plan C and not return for in-person instruction until Monday, February 8. all of the positive tests were received over the course of the last week.

Officials are in the midst of contact tracing in an effort to identify anyone who may have come in contact with the students.

During the hiatus the school will receive a deep cleaning and be sanitized.