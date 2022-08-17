WINGATE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Wingate University student-athlete died after he was struck by a train Tuesday night near the entrance to the university, authorities said.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the North Camden Street train crossing. According to the Wingate Police Department, as officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene, they found a young man who had been hit by an eastbound train.

Authorities said the train wasn’t at the scene when they arrived and the operator wasn’t aware they had hit someone. Someone near the campus had called 911 when they saw the student on the tracks.

The man has been identified as Kyle Honore, a freshman student-athlete at Wingate University. He played basketball for the school, according to Wingate University Athletics.

Honore died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital, police said.

We want to make the campus community aware of the death of one of our students and extend sincere condolences to the family. Just before 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, freshman Kyle Honore was struck by a train near the entrance to the University. Kyle was taken to the hospital but died as a result of his injuries. The University is meeting with Kyle’s family and helping them deal with this terrible tragedy. Counseling services are available for students. Wingate University

It’s hard to reconcile the loss of Kyle Honore with the hopeful beginnings of a new academic year. To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time. At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other. University President Dr. Rhett Brown

Kyle was a big personality who could light up the room and make friends quickly. Kyle was a great addition to our team and showed great promise coming out of high school as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter as a point guard. His presence will be missed by a lot of people. Marcus Kirkland, Assoc. Men’s Basketball coach

This remains an active investigation.