Suspect shot in Union County home break-in over a girl, sheriff says

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Union County deputies are calling it a case of self-defense. They said two men broke into a house on Rick Hill Church Road, and one of them left with a bullet in his thigh.

Authorities said a man who lives in the home shot him; he told deputies the men broke in because of a girl.

“It was a former relationship or on again, off again,” said Chief Deputy Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “That seems to be the motivation of why they were there.”

The resident told deputies he ran to the bedroom and grabbed a rifle. As one intruder got closer to the bedroom door, the homeowner started shooting.

“That’s insane!” said neighbor Tiffani Veasie, “People are crazy nowadays!” She continued, “I’m already trying to get out of here. Now I’m really trying to get out of here.”

The two men took off and went to the hospital in Matthews. Shortly later, deputies met them there. They arrested 29-year-old Aaron Ross for first-degree burglary. The other man is still in the hospital but faces a similar charge once he’s released.

Back along Rock Hill Church Road, several neighbors told FOX 46 hearing gunshots in the area isn’t uncommon. They say it’s mostly recreational, but in the event it isn’t, some say they’d react the same way.

“It would be the same results I would say,” said visitor Zackary Meadows, “and nobody wants to shoot anybody, but nobody wants to be in their house and get shot either.”

Underwood said another woman was at the hospital with the two suspects, adding she was in the get-away car, but there was no proof she knew what she was involved in.