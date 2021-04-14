Sheriff: Union Co. teacher, coach killed in Mexican drug cartel shootout

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A popular Union County teacher and coach was killed during a robbery and shootout with Mexican drug cartel, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Barney Harris, of Union County, and a group of other people went to the Alamance County home of 18-year-old Alonzo Beltran Lara on April 8.

Deputies believe Harris and the others were there to steal money and drugs.

Harris and Lara both died in connection with the incident. It is unclear exactly what happened at the home.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a double homicide and a burglary.

Harris was a high school Spanish teacher and coach at Union Academy Charter School, the school announced on Facebook.

“Coach” Barney Harris had been teaching Spanish at Union Academy for four years, was a freshman advisor, and was also the head varsity basketball and track and field coach, according to the school website.

“The UA community is mourning the unexpected loss of teacher and coach Barney Harris,” the school posted. “UA students, staff and families are asked to wear UA Spirit Wear on Monday, April 12 to celebrate the life of Coach Barney Harris, whose motto ‘All Love…No Fear,’ will be forever a part of who we are as a school. Love each other and live each day to the fullest.”

The school website says Harris was married with two sons and a daughter.