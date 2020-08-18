Union County Sheriff’s Office remembers deputy killed in crash

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Law enforcement officers across Union County gathered to pay their respects to the family of Deputy Chris Horne on Tuesday.

Horne, 50, died when his motorcycle collided with another car over the weekend.

“He was one of those guys who always gave it his all,” said Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Horne dedicated his career to serving Union County. He served the last seven years with Union County Sheriff’s Office and before that with police departments in Monroe, Waxhaw, and Stallings.

“Chris told me he used every traffic stop as an opportunity to teach drivers and educate them,” recalled Underwood.

The loss was sudden and tragic for the agency. Horne spent many shifts working to keep impaired and drunk drivers off of Union County roads.

Officers from Monroe, Stallings, and Waxhaw will be part of the honor guard during the funeral Wednesday.

Horne’s life will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Southbrook Church. He will be buried following the service.

He leaves behind a son, grandson and fiancé.