MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed during an afternoon shooting Saturday, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Jaleel Nivens was identified as the man killed.

Police say the shooting occurred around 4:50 p.m. on the 1200 block of Boyte Street near Hillcrest Cemetary.

Upon arrival, they found Nivens was shot several times. He was rushed to Atrium Main where he died from his injuries.

Numerous people were standing nearby and said they witnessed the shooting. At this time, nobody has given Monroe PD any information on a possible suspect.

With any information, please contact the Monroe Police Department. They are offering up to a $5,000 cash reward.