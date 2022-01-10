Parents hope Union County school board revises December decision on specialty programs

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Making sure students have access to the best education possible is the goal of all school districts. However, parents living in Union County feel the school board is taking that option away from students attending charter, private, or home schools.

Students have been working hard to get into special high school programs in Union County Public Schools, like Union County Early College, or the Dual Language Immersion Program.

Angela Tart says her daughter has dealt with remote learning during the pandemic and wants to apply to Central Academy of Technology and Arts.

“These eighth graders, my daughter included have worked their hearts out to make sure that their grades are where they need to be,” adds Tart. “They are so smart and so talented and so driven and no they can’t even apply.”

Tart’s daughter who attends Union Preparatory Academy, a charter school in Indian Trail, found out students not enrolled in Union County Public Schools are not eligible to apply for specialty programs.

“Many of them are just devastated,” said Tart. “Their morals are shot, and I don’t think the school board understands what they are doing to the kids.”

Previous policy allowed all eighth-grade students living in Union County to apply for the specialty programs, whether they were at charter schools, private schools, or home schools. But on December 7, 2021, the UCPS board revised policy to read that all students must be enrolled in and attending Union County Public Schools at the time an application for the lottery is submitted.

“Basically, they are saying that if you do not attend a middle school in the Union County system then you cannot even apply to go to these special programs,” says Lindalyn Kakadelis, executive director of North Carolina Coalition of Charter Schools. “Even though you live within the county and the families are paying their tax money to that county.”

The issue also draws the critical eye of the North Carolina Coalition of Charter Schools. The group wrote a letter to the board asking for a revision of the policy, but so far, no moves have been made.

“We want as many educational options available for everyone,” added Kakadelis.

A spokesperson for Union County Public Schools says the board will take up the issue at its regularly scheduled January 11, 2022, meeting.