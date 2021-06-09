NC Gov offers reward for information in murder of 33-year-old man found in Union County woods

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of whoever was responsible for the death of a 33-year-old Wingate man found dead in Union County last February.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called on February 9 to a wooded area near the intersection of Santana Road and Monroe-Ansonville Road outside of Wingate after a man pulled of the road when his truck broke down and spotted a body.

The victim was identified as Joshua Tramaine Allen.

Allen was reported missing to the Marshville Police Department on January 25. State officials said he was last seen alive on Bost Street in Marshville on Jan. 23.

No additional details have been released regarding how Allen died.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the state for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder.

Anyone with information connected to this case is asked to call Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.