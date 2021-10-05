Woman, child attacked by dog at Monroe bus stop; dog killed, police say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An officer shot and killed a dog Monday afternoon after it allegedly attacked a woman and her five-year-old daughter at a school bus stop in Monroe, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said an officer responded to a bus stop on Old Charlotte Highway around 3 p.m. Monday after authorities received several reports about people being attacked by a dog.

As the officer arrived on scene, police said the bus driver yelled that dogs were attacking a woman and a child. The officer saw a German Shepherd mix and a Rottweiler at the scene.

Authorities said the Shepherd mix came toward the officer aggressively and he attempted to move away. The dog continued to behave aggressively and the officer was forced to shoot the animal.

The Rottweiler reportedly ran away and was secured in a gate.

After the investigation, police determined that the German Shepherd attacked the woman and her daughter as she was getting off the school bus. Both suffered from bites and scratches.

The mother and daughter were both treated for their injuries on scene.

Animal control officers collected the injured dog and later confirmed that the animal was dead. Officers also spoke to the dogs’ owner about the Rottweiler.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed against the dogs’ owner. The investigation remains ongoing.