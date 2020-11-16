Wesley Chapel Elementary goes remote after 3 students test positive for COVID-19

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An elementary school in Monroe is moving to full remote learning following a number of students and staff members who may have been exposed to the coronavirus after three students tested positive, officials said on Monday.

Wesley Chapel Elementary says that in consultation with local public health officials they will close the school and everything will be done remotely until Monday, November 30, when they are planning on returning to in-person learning.

Who exactly the students and faculty who tested positive came in contact with is still being worked out.

Officials say the school will be disinfected and sanitized during the closure.

LATEST HEADLINES