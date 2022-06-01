MONROE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A reward to find the killers of a baby and a father who were gunned down at a family cookout over Memorial Day weekend has been increased, the Monroe Police Department said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Sunday night during the Memorial Day holiday weekend on Morrow Ave. in Monroe.

25-year-old Darion McClendon and 4-month-old Da’mari McClendon were both found suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

Police continue to search for the suspects and have increased a reward for information from $5,000 to $10,000.

Family members told QCN that they were attending a cookout when gunfire broke out and they had to duck for cover.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.