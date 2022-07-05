MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers responded to reports of gunshots being fired during July 4th celebrations in Union County Monday night, the Monroe Police Department said Tuesday.

“Last night, unfortunately, we experienced some unlawful and harmful behavior by a small fraction of folks in attendance,” Chief Gilliard said in a statement.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers responded to calls regarding apparent gunshots around 10 p.m. Monday near East Jefferson Street and North Church Street.

No suspects were identified and nobody was injured, the police report indicated.

“As always, any assistance or information that the community can offer as it relates to this investigation is greatly appreciated,” Monroe Police said.

The Monroe Police Department had an additional 50 officers on duty during the July 4th festivities, including uniformed and plain clothes officers.

“Even with the additional manpower, officers were faced with multiple incidents around the fireworks festivities that required increased response from officers and increased wait times for non-priority calls to be addressed,” the department explained.

Shell casings were found near East Jefferson Street and North Church Street.