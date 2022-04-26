MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man is wanted for the murder of another man on Boyte Street and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Monroe Police, 24-year-old Billy Rashawn Barrino is wanted for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Jaleel Takeem Nivens.

Investigators say Barrino is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder-length dreads.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Barrino, you’re asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.