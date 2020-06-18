Police: Man shot, killed in overnight workplace shooting in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was murdered in an overnight workplace shooting at a textile importer and exporter business in Monroe.

According to the Monroe Police Department, officers were called to Darnel Inc. located at 1809 Airport Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday for the reports of a shooting.

As officers got to the scene, an employee, identified as Christion Threatt, was located deceased inside the warehouse. A total of eight 9mm shell casings were found, police said.

Monroe Police said that Threatt was working at his station when the suspect, identified as Kendrick Reid, came back from his break and approached Threatt, pulled a handgun out, and began shooting.

Detectives are still investigating to determine what led to this murder.

Reid fled the scene, and Monroe Police obtained warrants for Reid for first-degree murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

Through the investigation, Monroe Police said they received word early Thursday morning that Reid was possibly in Chesterfield County, S.C. Officers notified the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, who located him and took him into custody.

The firearm believed to be used in the shooting was also recovered. Reid is currently being transported to jail in South Carolina and will then be transported to Union County, N.C.

“While we are happy to have the suspect in custody, we are disappointed that such a senseless act of violence was perpetrated, especially in a setting where innocent people could have been injured or even killed,” Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard said. “In these trying times, we need to do better as a community to stop things like this from happening. We need to value life, look at what we can do to influence our community for the good, and not turn to violence.”