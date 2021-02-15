Pickup truck driver killed in collision with tractor-trailer in Monroe, officials say

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Highway-74 in Union County on Monday, officials said.

Emergency units responded to calls regarding the incident along 74 near Rocky River Road in Monroe around 12:00 p.m. Both eastbound lanes were shut down for multiple hours.

An initial investigation revealed a pickup truck struck the rear of the tractor-trailer and the force of the impact sheared off the entire driver’s side of the pickup truck, officials said. The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported and this remains an active investigation.