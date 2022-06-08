MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects are considered “armed and dangerous” after a person was killed in a Union County shooting Wednesday, according to the City of Monroe Communications.

Warrants are being obtained for Leon Allen Jr. for first-degree murder, and Deondre Leach, for accessory after the fact.

Darius Threat was identified as the man killed.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the 500 block of East Green Street near Charles Street. Upon arrival, police found Threat with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police ask individuals to be extremely cautious if they come into contact with either suspect.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.