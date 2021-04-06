Murder suspect identified in Monroe shooting

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A murder suspect has been identified in Monday’s deadly shooting in Union County.

Police responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday, April 5 near 2700 Corinth Church Road. Dustin Rape, 35, was located suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that the suspect, Monroe resident Justin Richardson, 28, fled the scene in a vehicle. Monroe Police located the vehicle a short time later and he was questioned and then taken into custody. Richardson faces first-degree murder charges.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Detectives learned that an altercation occurred between Rape and Richardson and the suspect later returned to Rape’s residence and another altercation that included the shooting ensued.

This remains an open and active investigation.