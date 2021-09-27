Monroe Police officer struck by vehicle in front of school

Monroe

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Monroe Police officer was hit by a vehicle and injured while directing traffic in front of a school Monday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said the officer was hit around 8 a.m. in front of the Apprentice Academy High School on Weddington Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Authorities said the incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Police said more information about the incident and any potential charges will be released following the investigation.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories