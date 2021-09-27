Monroe Police officer struck by vehicle in front of school

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Monroe Police officer was hit by a vehicle and injured while directing traffic in front of a school Monday morning, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said the officer was hit around 8 a.m. in front of the Apprentice Academy High School on Weddington Road.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

Police said more information about the incident and any potential charges will be released following the investigation.