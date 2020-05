Two men from Monroe who were busted with over 100 grams of drugs are facing trafficking charges, officials say.

Kevin Helms, 35, and Juan Robles-Ayona, 29, were busted on May 11 after search warrants were executed by Monroe and Union County officials.

Juan Robles-Ayona (Credit: Monroe Police)

Approximately 118 grams of heroine and meth along with drug paraphernalia were recovered. Both are being held in the Union County Jail and face trafficking charges.