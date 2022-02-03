MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Monroe city councilperson Angelia James was removed from her committees, she was censured, and now she runs the risk of being removed from council.

The city of Monroe released video of the hearing and James was on the witness stand for over 45 minutes reliving September 9, 2021.

The night police recorded video of James which started as a disturbance call to police from the Fairfield Inn hotel.

“I was walking around and was like there’s some felons here and God is speaking to me and stuff like that,” testified James.

Angelia James said her behavior and words were not that of a council person who has spent her time since 2020 serving the community. She watched the body cam police video from the hotel, her home, and hospital several times.

“That wasn’t Angelia James that the community grew to love back in 2019,” added James. “That wasn’t the Angelia James that the community voted for, that was not the Angelia James that they have grown to love and respect.”

Attorneys for James also called a forensic psychiatrist to the witness stand. He interviewed Angelia James twice, looked at the video, and hospital records. The diagnosis, on September 9, 2021, Angelia James suffered from delirium by hypoglycemia.

Attorneys for the city of Monroe say they feel sorry for the councilwoman, but her words, her actions, and her choices still violated the city of Monroe code of ethics.

Angelia James issued an apology in a statement, and in the local newspaper. But city attorneys say she has yet to formally apologize to the officers.

James said she didn’t apologize in person because she knew the hearing was coming up, and that the incident was just one day.

“It was an isolated incident, that happened, it can happen to any one of us,” said James. “It just so happens that mine was recorded.

The hearing officer will make a recommendation to the city, and then the council will decide if James should be removed in March.