MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tip from a student led administrators to find a loaded gun on the campus of Monroe Middle School Thursday, according to school officials.

A message from the school’s principal, Dr. Jamar Bellamy, to parents confirmed a student brought the weapon to the campus.

“Fortunately, no one was injured or threatened,” Bellamy said.

Officials said administrators and a school resource officer immediately found and secured the firearm after they were alerted to it.

Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff,” Dr. Bellamy added. “There is no place for firearms in our school and these weapons are not allowed on our campus.”

Officials said the student involved will face multiple charges from the Monroe Police Department.

The school’s principal thanked students for alerting administrators about the weapon.

“We all must say something if we see something,” he said.