MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Will she stay or will she be removed? This week, the Monroe city council will decide if the conduct seen in this video is enough to remove Angelia James from council.

If the council agrees with the hearing officer, James will lose her seat.

The first page of the hearing officer’s report says it all, I conclude that the evidence in the record indicates Ms. James engaged in misconduct in office and just cause exists for the city council to remove her from office.

The hearing detailed the events from September 9 and 10, 2021 from James. Calls from the Monroe police chief, interactions with officers, and the reason it started, Angelia James asking officers to arrest people at a local hotel who she thought were felons.

The hearing officer says the actions by Angelia James were misconduct in three ways. When she removed an officer’s mask at the hospital; when James said she would promote, or fire officers; and by making false reports about the safety of others at the hotel.

There are two options, the council can agree with the hearing officer and remove James or they can also vote against it. Three councilmembers already voted to censure James earlier this year.

The hearing is set for Thursday. Click here to see the full report.