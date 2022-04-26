MONROE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the kind of place where everybody knows your name.

After being closed for more than two years, a jam-packed steakhouse opened its doors once again today.

A fire forced Quincy’s Steakhouse in Monroe to close in December of 2020.

The restaurant is a crowd favorite, and people were lined up outside the doors when it reopened at 11 a.m. this morning.

“It’s family-oriented,” said Katrina Huntley. “Everybody comes here.”

The restaurant has been around since 1978. The Cline family has owned it since 2000.

“It’s wonderful,” said Owner Danny Cline. “I’ve been doing this for 45 years. People come from all over the place around here to eat.”

From Anson County to the Queen City and everywhere in between, there’s no doubt that Quincy’s Steakhouse is a crowd favorite.

“We just try to serve good food at a good price,” Cline said. “Before we closed, we were serving 6,000 people a week.”

The fire in December of 2020 caused more than a million dollars in damage. The entire roof had to be replaced.

“It was probably a Godsend,” said Cline. “With COVID, there’s no way I could have made it in business just doing take-out orders.”

Two years and four months later, folks were once again flocking to get their favorite foods from one of the places they feel most at home.

“My son put it on Facebook and it had like 4,000 hits,” said Cline.

“Y’all should come back on a Sunday,” said Huntley. “Y’all ain’t seen nothin’ yet.”

Seeing the rooms of the restaurant so full of life and laughter made the wait worthwhile.

“It was worth it,” said Huntley.

“I’m thankful,” Cline said. “Thankful that we’re doing the business we’re doing. Just keep on coming is all I can tell ya.”