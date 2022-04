MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — City councilmembers in Monroe have unanimously voted to remove Councilmember Angelia James, with a vote of 6-0.

Now former City Councilmember Angelia James was caught on camera threatening to fire police officers and acting erratically.

Not even five minutes after the decision the city removed the photo of former council member James. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/ZOa3UbI2E6 — Will Lewis (@WillLewisTV) April 7, 2022

