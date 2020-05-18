$900K in cash discovered during Monroe traffic stop

A routine traffic stop in Monroe revealed a huge amount of cash inside a vehicle, police say.

On Saturday a traffic stop was conducted on a white Ford pickup around 10 p.m. near U.S. 74 and Rocky River Road due to a registration plate violation.

A K9-unit found illegal contraband a search of the vehicle was conducted. Over $900,000 in cash wrapped in vacuum-sealed plastic bags was discovered. Investigators say this is consistent with drug trafficking.

“Being able to take this money, which is clearly the by-product of drug trafficking, off the streets and out of the hands of drug dealers, is a great thing for our community,” Said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “I am extremely proud of our officers and our K9 program.”

IT is unclear if any arrests were made and no names were mentioned in the police report.