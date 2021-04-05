35-year-old man killed in Union County shooting; suspect in custody

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man died following a shooting in Union County Monday morning, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 35-year-old Dustin Lane Rape was shot near the 2700 block of Corinth Church Road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The suspect, later identified as Monroe resident Justin Richardson, 28, fled the scene in a vehicle, but authorities said he was found and is in custody. He was questioned by detectives and then arrested and now faces multiple charges including first degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.