MONROE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men have been arrested and three firearms have been seized after officers conducted a search on a suspicious vehicle at a park in Monroe, the Monroe Police Department said on Sunday.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on what they described as a suspicious vehicle in a park on Saturday. The occupants of the vehicle were smoking marijuana, according to the police report.

Contact was made with the occupants, 20-year-old Monroe resident Isaiah Barrett and 21-year-old Marshville resident Corcie Spencer. Three firearms and ammunition were found and seized and both men were arrested.

They face multiple charges including carrying concealed guns and drug-related charges.