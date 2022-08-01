MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was shot to death at a park in Monroe prompting an investigation, Monroe Police said Monday.
Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 a.m. Sunday at Dickerson Park located on N Johnston Street.
Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no motive given in the shooting and no mention of an arrest at this time. This remains an active investigation.
The Monroe Police Department 24-hour report lists the shooting as a first-degree murder case.
We are appreciative of all of the community members who have provided information related to this homicide, and our detectives will continue to follow up and investigate any and all leads in this case.
Our ultimate goal is not only to identify those involved but also to work with the Union County District Attorney’s office to ensure prosecution and conviction of those responsible.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Haamid-Sumpter as we work to bring justice and closure to the family.Monroe Police Department