MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was shot to death at a park in Monroe prompting an investigation, Monroe Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 a.m. Sunday at Dickerson Park located on N Johnston Street.

Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter, 19, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no motive given in the shooting and no mention of an arrest at this time. This remains an active investigation.

The Monroe Police Department 24-hour report lists the shooting as a first-degree murder case.