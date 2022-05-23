UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges after an extensive narcotics homicide investigation, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Trenton Butler, 32, of Monroe was charged with death by distribution, second-degree murder, firearm by a felon, and more.

Detectives began investigating the narcotics overdose death of 26-year-old Javier Sanchez-Ramirez in March of 2022. During this investigation, the team says they identified Butler as the source of supply for the deadly, illicit fentanyl.

After executing a search warrant last week at Butler’s residence, detectives found and seized over 800 illicitly pressed pills with fentanyl. They also seized numerous firearms in Butler’s home.

Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office

“I am proud of our Criminal Investigations division for the hard work and countless hours that went into investigating this case,” said Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

Butler received a secured bond of $1.5 million and remains in the custody of the Union County Jail.