MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges after killing a man and his 4-month-old son after a Union County shooting in May, according to officials.

Tahjii Bennett, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, possessing a firearm by a felon, and two counts of firearm discharge into an occupied dwelling.

Tahjii Bennett (Courtesy: City of Monroe)

The double homicide happened around 10 p.m. on May 29, 2022, on the 300 block of East Morrow Avenue near Blair Street.

As Monroe officers arrived at the scene, they found two people, Darion McClendon, 25, and 4-month-old infant Da’mari McClendon, who had been shot.

Both died as a result of their injuries, police said.

“This is a very difficult time for our community and our officers in the face of this senseless act of violence,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard.

Darion was described as a man who was an honors student and cared for his family.

Darion McClendon, 25, and 4-month-old Da’mari McClendon

“This investigation has been exhaustive, and all credit should go to the men and women of this department who have worked tirelessly, spending hours on end gathering evidence and leaving no stone unturned,” said Gilliard.