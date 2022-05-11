MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Whether it’s “congratulations,” “best wishes,” or “I’m sorry for your loss,” each letter comes from a place of love. For Gloria Cook, a letter she sent in April of 2020 was to offer condolences to a family who just lost their son.

“I was heartbroken like a lot of people were that Tyler passed away suddenly,” Gloria Cook told QCN. “So, I just wanted to reach out to the family, send a sympathy card to let them know I was thinking about them and praying for them.”

Little did Cook know her card never made it to Atlanta. She didn’t discover the mistake until two years later when she got this in the mail.

“That dreaded yellow sticker on the bottom of the piece of mail that says non-deliverable, return to sender,” Cook said. “I looked at the postmark and saw that it was mailed in April of 2020, and then the sticker at the bottom dated April of 2022,” she continued. “The first person I called was my mom saying you’re not going to believe this! ‘You’re not going to believe that I had a piece of mail returned from two years ago.’”

Cook says she doesn’t plan to tell the family about the lost letter worrying that it might only cause hurtful memories to resurface and for that reason as well, she hadn’t reopened the letter until today.

“I’m so sorry to hear of Tyler’s passing. He was a remarkable young man with a beautiful spirit. I have been praying for your family during this time,” the card read.

“That moment has passed,” Cook said. “You don’t pick up the phone and say, ‘two years ago when your child passed away, I sent you a sympathy card.’”

QCN sent a picture of the letter to USPS which said, “The Postal Service processes 128 billion pieces of mail annually and we are committed to delivering each piece of mail in a timely manner. Without a tracking number, we are not able to know for sure what happened in this specific instance. We apologize to the customer for any inconvenience. “