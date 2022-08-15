UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Welcome, Griff! 🐶

The Union County Sheriff’s Office has finally named its newest employee after about a week of asking for your suggestions.

They decided after reviewing thousands of suggested names and narrowing that field down to nine finalists.

More than 2,000 votes were submitted for “Griff,” the clear-cut winner.

The eleven-week-old German Shepherd will be named after Sgt. Griffin; he’s been a part of the UCSO’s K-9 program since 2000.

Sgt. Griffin was the primary handler of bloodhounds “Scrappy” and “Ruby” and additionally was the handler for explosive detection K-9, “Tina.”

The Sheriff’s Office thanks you for all your help!

