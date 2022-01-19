‘With heavy hearts’: Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez passes away

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Michael Alvarez, the mayor of Indian Trail since 2011, died Wednesday, town officials confirm.

Alvarez, who was serving his third term in office, said in November that his cancer had returned and he had started chemotherapy again.

“I will still work for our town,” he said in a Facebook post announcing his diagnosis.

Town officials said the late mayor ran for office to make a difference for future generations and make a positive impact on the Indian Trail community.

“His goal was to work for the people and help solve problems in the community,” a statement said. “It is safe to say that throughout his decade as Mayor, he accomplished those goals and more.”

Alvarez was known for his open interaction with residents whether it be in-person or through a phone call, email or Facebook post.

Town officials said he never missed an event or chance to interact with residents.

“Mayor Michael Alvarez, known to most by just Michael, approached every challenge with courage, kindness, and humor,” a statement from town leaders said. “Even during his toughest health battles, he never stopped working for the residents of Indian Trail. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, and his loss will be felt by the entire community.”

The Town of Indian Trail asked the community to keep Mayor Alvarez’s friends, family and colleagues in their thoughts and prayers.

Additional information about memorial services will be announced at a later date.