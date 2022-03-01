UNION COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A stolen vehicle in Indian Trail crashed into a power pole after leading deputies on a chase that ended in Charlotte, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday.

Deputies were conducting a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Indian Trail when they learned the vehicle was stolen. The SUV, driven by 42-year-old Concord resident Joshua Orr, refused to stop and a chase ensued, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the pursuit, deputies say the SUV intentionally struck two of their vehicles. The pursuit ended a short time later on Albemarle Road in Charlotte with the SUV crashing into a power pole.

Orr and a passenger were arrested. No injuries were reported. Orr faces multiple charges including eluding arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, and breaking and entering. The passenger is not facing charges.