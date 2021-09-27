Pilot injured in plane ‘emergency’ at airport in Union County

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pilot was injured during an “aircraft emergency” at an airport in Indian Trail, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the incident took place at the Goose Creek Airport off of Lawyers Road.
The pilot suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the emergency is still under investigation, authorities said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage
Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts
Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts